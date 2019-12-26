Contrasting IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.63 million 37.47 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -27.07 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 5.26 $404.03 million $7.38 19.60

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuickLogic and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 1 2 0 2.67 IPG Photonics 0 6 3 1 2.50

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -144.73% -85.41% -40.07% IPG Photonics 19.45% 11.50% 9.94%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats QuickLogic on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

