Contrasting Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Rancher Energy (NYSE:TRXO)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell and Rancher Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 0 9 3 0 2.25 Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 5.51% 9.71% 4.76% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.11, meaning that its stock price is 611% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Rancher Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.60 $23.35 billion $5.16 11.38 Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Rancher Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

