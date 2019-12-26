CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CreditRiskMonitor.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,265% from the average daily volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of -0.94.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

