Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a news impact score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

CS opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of $295.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Insiders bought 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

