Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

CROX opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

