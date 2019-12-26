CSR (ASX:CSR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.67. CSR shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,083,287 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from CSR’s previous interim dividend of $0.13. CSR’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

