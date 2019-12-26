CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Cap of $5.93 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $454,851.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.