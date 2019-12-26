Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CY. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $175,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,271. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.