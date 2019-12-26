CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.47

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Get CYRELA BRAZIL R/S alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.