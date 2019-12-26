DecentBet Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. DecentBet has a market cap of $484,104.00 and $3,939.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

