Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.56

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 29999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on DERM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $803.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dermira by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dermira by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

