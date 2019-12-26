Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €7.10 ($8.26) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.72 and its 200-day moving average is €6.75.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.