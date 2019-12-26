Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €25.96 ($30.19) and last traded at €26.00 ($30.23), 111,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.04 ($30.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.20 ($33.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

