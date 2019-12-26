DEX Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

