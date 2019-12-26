Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

DGII opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $511.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

