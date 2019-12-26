Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 25955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

