DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $12.98 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

