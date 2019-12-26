DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.99

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 50781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

