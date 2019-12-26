Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DUC opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

