Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $131.34. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,594. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.76. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.