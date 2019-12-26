EBCoin (EBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,720.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. EBCoin has a market cap of $920,453.00 and approximately $6,720.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

