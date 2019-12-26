Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

EFC stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $621.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

