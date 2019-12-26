Elysian Price Tops $0.0007 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $64,689.00 and approximately $475,539.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01193182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.