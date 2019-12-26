Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toro Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toro in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

