ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.49

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

