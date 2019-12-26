ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Trading Up 0%

ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, 6,620 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSYY)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

