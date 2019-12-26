ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.41, 903 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

