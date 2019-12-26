ETFSYAU/ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:ZYAU)

ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

ETFSYAU/ETF stock opened at A$11.48 ($8.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.40.

