Ether Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,297.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $169,297.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01748440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062019 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,910,154 coins and its circulating supply is 166,880,741 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

