European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66, 6,961 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Get European Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in European Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in European Equity Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of European Equity Fund by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of European Equity Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 344,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

European Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.