Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ESCC stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.