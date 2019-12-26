Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.89. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $279.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

