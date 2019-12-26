EXMR Price Reaches $3.08 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000614 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

