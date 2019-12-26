FGL (NYSE:FG) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.56

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 16890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FGL by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 138,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 624,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

