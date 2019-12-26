First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 849,381 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 101.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after buying an additional 951,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

