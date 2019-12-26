First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.39

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

