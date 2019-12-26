Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Earns Media Impact Rating of -2.88

Media headlines about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

