Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Flex by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flex by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,069,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

