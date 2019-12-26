Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.86

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 91.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,438,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 424,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

