FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.38.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.96. 8,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,903. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 91.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

