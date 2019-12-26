Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 160,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth about $4,103,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

