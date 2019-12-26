Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $22,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 117,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Forward Air by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

