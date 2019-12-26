Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.