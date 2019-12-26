FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 98.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.