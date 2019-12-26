Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 3.1%

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, 90,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 97,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

