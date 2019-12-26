GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,516.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $437,516.00 and $779.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.05910144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024169 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

