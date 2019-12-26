Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $36,258.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,054,663 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

