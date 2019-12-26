GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNFT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

