GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.19

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GETINGE AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $650.53 million during the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

