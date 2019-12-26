Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Price Up 10%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 121,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 545,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

